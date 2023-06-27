घट गया देश का करंट अकाउंट डेफिसिट, GDP का रहा 0.2 फीसदी, RBI ने जारी किया आंकड़ा
Reserve Bank of India: देश का चालू खाता घाटा (current account deficit) वित्त वर्ष 2022-23 की जनवरी-मार्च तिमाही में घटकर 1.3 अरब अमेरिकी डॉलर यानी जीडीपी (GDP) का 0.2 प्रतिशत रह गया. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India: देश का चालू खाता घाटा (current account deficit) वित्त वर्ष 2022-23 की जनवरी-मार्च तिमाही में घटकर 1.3 अरब अमेरिकी डॉलर यानी जीडीपी (GDP) का 0.2 प्रतिशत रह गया. भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के मंगलवार को जारी आंकड़ों से यह जानकारी मिली. व्यापार घाटे में कमी आने और सेवा निर्यात में तीव्र वृद्धि होने के कारण कैड में यह गिरावट दर्ज की गई.

