RBI ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, Inflation का पड़ा बुरा प्रभाव, कंपनियों की सेल्स पर आया असर
Inflation Rates in India: मुद्रास्फीति (Inflation) अधिक रहने से निजी खपत पर होने वाले खर्च में कमी आ रही है जिसका नतीजा कंपनियों की बिक्री में सुस्ती और क्षमता निर्माण में निजी निवेश में गिरावट के रूप में सामने आ रहा है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:57 PM IST

Inflation Rates in India: मुद्रास्फीति (Inflation) अधिक रहने से निजी खपत पर होने वाले खर्च में कमी आ रही है जिसका नतीजा कंपनियों की बिक्री में सुस्ती और क्षमता निर्माण में निजी निवेश में गिरावट के रूप में सामने आ रहा है. रिजर्व बैंक के एक लेख में यह आकलन पेश किया गया है. भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के नवीनतम बुलेटिन में प्रकाशित इस लेख के मुताबिक, मुद्रास्फीति को कम करने की जरूरत है कि उपभोक्ता व्यय में वृद्धि करने के साथ कंपनियों के राजस्व एवं लाभप्रदता को बढ़ाया जा सके.

