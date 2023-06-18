अपने पिता के रिटायरमेंट के लिए तैयार करें प्रॉपर प्लान, ये फाइनेंशियल गिफ्ट देकर कम करें उनका बोझ
topStories1hindi1743192
Hindi Newsनिवेश

अपने पिता के रिटायरमेंट के लिए तैयार करें प्रॉपर प्लान, ये फाइनेंशियल गिफ्ट देकर कम करें उनका बोझ

Financial Gifts For Father: अगर आप अपने पिता को ऐसा गिफ्ट देते हैं, जिसमें उन्हें किसी तरह की समस्याओं का सामना नहीं करना पड़े, तो यहां जानिए उन फाइनेंशियल गिफ्ट्स के बारे में जो आपके पिता के फाइनेंशियल जरूरतों को पूरा करेंगे. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

Trending Photos

अपने पिता के रिटायरमेंट के लिए तैयार करें प्रॉपर प्लान, ये फाइनेंशियल गिफ्ट देकर कम करें उनका बोझ

Financial Gifts For Father: अगर आप अपने पिता को कोई ऐसा गिफ्ट देना चाहते हैं जो वह वर्षों तक याद रखें और आगे चलकर इस उपहार का उनके लिए महत्व बढ़ जाए तो ये खबर आपके काम की हो सकती है. अगर आप जूते, कपड़े, परफ्यूम, घड़ी आदि देने के बजाए अपने पिता को कोई फाइनेंशियल गिफ्ट देगें तो आगे चलकर यह उनके बहुत काम आएगा. आइए जानते हैं उन पांच फाइनेंशियल गिफ्ट्स के बारे में जो आगे चलकर आपके पिता की आर्थिक जरूरतों को पूरा कर उनके बोझ को कम करेंगे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
Powered by Tomorrow.io
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: पोपटलाल का सपना संग हो गया शगुन, अब जल्द बजेगी शादी की शहनाई