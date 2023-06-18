Special Schemes: SBI की इन दो धांसू स्कीम्स में निवेश करके कमाएं मोटा मुनाफा, जल्दी करें; लास्ट डेट है नजदीक
topStories1hindi1742903
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Special Schemes: SBI की इन दो धांसू स्कीम्स में निवेश करके कमाएं मोटा मुनाफा, जल्दी करें; लास्ट डेट है नजदीक

SBI Two Special Schemes: एसबीआई की वीकेयर स्कीम के तहत उन्हें पूरे 1 फीसदी का अतिरिक्त फायदा मिल रहा है. वहीं,अमृत कलश स्कीम में वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को 7.60 फीसदी और आम लोगों को 7.10 फीसदी ब्याज ऑफर किया जा रहा है.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

Trending Photos

Special Schemes: SBI की इन दो धांसू स्कीम्स में निवेश करके कमाएं मोटा मुनाफा, जल्दी करें; लास्ट डेट है नजदीक

SBI Two Special Schemes: स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया अक्सर अपने कस्टमर्स के लिए एक से बढ़कर एक सेविंग स्कीम्स लॉन्च करता रहता है. इस समय भी निवेशकों के पास अच्छा मौका है. दरअसल, एसबीआई की इन दो स्पेशल स्कीम्स में निवेश करने पर कस्टमर को साधारण फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट से ज्यादा इंटरेस्ट रेट ऑफर किया जा रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?