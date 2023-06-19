SIP Account को लेकर आई बड़ी जानकारी, क्या आपका भी लगा है Mutual Funds में पैसा?
SIP Account को लेकर आई बड़ी जानकारी, क्या आपका भी लगा है Mutual Funds में पैसा?

Mutual Funds Update: एसआईपी खातों की संख्या मई में मासिक आधार पर 7.4 प्रतिशत बढ़कर 14.19 लाख हो गई है. हालांकि, नए एसआईपी खातों (New SIP Account) का पंजीकरण भी अप्रैल के 19.56 लाख से बढ़कर मई में 24.7 लाख हो गया है. 

Jun 19, 2023

SIP Account को लेकर आई बड़ी जानकारी, क्या आपका भी लगा है Mutual Funds में पैसा?

SIP Accounts: म्यूचुअल फंड (mutual funds) योजनाओं में सिस्टमैटिक इन्वेस्टमेंट प्लान (SIP) के जरिये होने वाले निवेश में मजबूती रहने के बावजूद बंद होने वाले एसआईपी खातों की संख्या मई में मासिक आधार पर 7.4 प्रतिशत बढ़कर 14.19 लाख हो गई है. हालांकि, नए एसआईपी खातों (New SIP Account) का पंजीकरण भी अप्रैल के 19.56 लाख से बढ़कर मई में 24.7 लाख हो गया है. इस तरह पिछले महीने पांच लाख से अधिक नए खातों का पंजीकरण हुआ.

