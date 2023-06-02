Stock Market: 2 दिन की गिरावट पर लगा ब्रेक, मेटल और ऑटो सेक्टर में रही खरीदारी
Stock Market: 2 दिन की गिरावट पर लगा ब्रेक, मेटल और ऑटो सेक्टर में रही खरीदारी

Share Market Closing Update: बीएसई सेंसेक्स 118.57 अंक यानी 0.19 प्रतिशत चढ़कर 62,547.11 अंक पर बंद हुआ. कारोबार के दौरान एक समय यह 291.3 अंक तक चढ़ गया था. निफ्टी भी 46.35 अंक यानी 0.25 प्रतिशत मजबूत होकर 18,534.10 अंक पर बंद हुआ. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

Stock Market: 2 दिन की गिरावट पर लगा ब्रेक, मेटल और ऑटो सेक्टर में रही खरीदारी

Stock Market Closing, 2 June 2023: घरेलू शेयर बाजारों में पिछले दो दिनों से जारी गिरावट पर शुक्रवार को अंकुश लगा और बीएसई सेंसेक्स 119 अंक बढ़कर बंद हुआ. ग्लोबल बाजारों में मजबूत रुख के बीच धातु, दूरसंचार और वाहन शेयरों में लिवाली से बाजार में मजबूती आई. बृहस्पतिवार को जारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया, हुंदै, महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा की अगुवाई में वाहन कंपनियों की थोक बिक्री अच्छी रही है. इसके साथ लगातार तीसरे महीने मई में माल एवं सेवा कर संग्रह 1.50 लाख करोड़ रुपये से ऊपर रहा. इन आंकड़ों का बाजार पर सकारात्मक असर पड़ा है.

