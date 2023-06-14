Financial Tips: कार खरीदते वक्त ध्यान रखें ये 3 बातें, बचा लेंगे पैसा
Financial Tips: कार खरीदते वक्त ध्यान रखें ये 3 बातें, बचा लेंगे पैसा

How to buy car: अपना बजट तय करें. कार के लिए आप कितना खर्च कर सकते हैं वो अमाउंट आपके साफ होना चाहिए. अगर किसी विशेष कार पर आपकी नजर है तो आप उस कार को तब तक घर नहीं लेकर जा सकते, जब तक आपकी पॉकेट इसकी इजाजत नहीं देती हो.

Jun 14, 2023

Financial Tips: कार खरीदते वक्त ध्यान रखें ये 3 बातें, बचा लेंगे पैसा

Car Buying Tips: कार खरीदना हर किसी का सपना होता है. कई लोग इस सपने को जल्दी पूरी कर लेते हैं तो कई लोगों के लिए यह सपना ही रह जाता है. वहीं कार खरीदना एक महंगा सौदा होता है. ऐसे में अपने फाइनेंस को ध्यान में रखकर कार खरीदने के बारे में सोचना चाहिए. इसके लिए कुछ फाइनेंशियल टिप्स के बारे में भी पता होना चाहिए. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

