Mutual Fund Investment: जब भी एसआईपी रिटर्न नकारात्मक हो जाता है तो बहुत से लोग निवेश करना बंद कर देते हैं और अपना पैसा निकाल लेते हैं. कुछ लोग अपने घाटे को कवर करने के लिए एसआईपी बंद करने और शेयरों में सीधे निवेश करने के लिए भी चले जाते हैं. यह नुकसान देने वाला भी हो सकता है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

SIP में पैसा लगाना क्यों है बेहतर? फायदे जान लेंगे तो मिल सकता है दमदार रिटर्न

Share Market: भारतीय शेयर बाजार ऑल टाइम हाई के करीब कारोबार कर रहा है. कई निवेशक ऐसे हैं जो कि डायरेक्ट शेयर बाजार में इंवेस्टमेंट करते हैं तो कुछ इंवेस्टर्स ऐसे भी हैं जो कि म्यूचुअल फंड के माध्यम से शेयरों में निवेश करते रहे हैं जो उनकी व्यवस्थित निवेश योजना (SIP) का एक हिस्सा है. ऐसा लगता है कि बाजार की मौजूदा तेजी ने उन्हें इतना अधिक आत्मविश्वासी बना दिया है कि उन्होंने सीधे शेयरों में निवेश करना शुरू कर दिया है.

