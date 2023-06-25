Helmet: लड़के ने ऐसे पहना हेलमेट..सिर में बुरी तरह अटक गया, अब निकल ही नहीं रहा!
Helmet: लड़के ने ऐसे पहना हेलमेट..सिर में बुरी तरह अटक गया, अब निकल ही नहीं रहा!

Viral Video: वीडियो देखते ही आप समझ जाएंगे कि कितने गलत तरीके से लड़के ने इसे सिर में फंसा लिया है. घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. वहीं कुछ लोग यह सोच रहे हैं कि आखिर लड़के ने इस हेलमेट को सिर में कैसे डाला है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

Helmet: लड़के ने ऐसे पहना हेलमेट..सिर में बुरी तरह अटक गया, अब निकल ही नहीं रहा!

How To Wear Helmet: किसी भी तरह के दुपहिया वाहन की सवारी के लिए हेलमेट पहनना बहुत ही अनिवार्य होता है. इसी के साथ हेलमेट की क्वालिटी भी मैटर करती है. क्योंकि एक सही आकार का हेलमेट ही आपको अच्छे से सुरक्षा प्रदान कर सकता है. लेकिन हेलमेट का गलत तरीका आपको नुकसान भी पहुंचा सकता है. हाल ही में एक ऐसा वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें एक लड़का गलत तरीके से हेलमेट  में फंसा लेता है. उसने इसे ऐसा फंसाया कि वह निकल ही नहीं पा रहा है. लो इसे निकालने के लिए काफी प्रयास करते हुए दिखाई दिए हैं. 

