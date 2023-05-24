कार चोरी करने पहुंचे 3 चोर..चलानी नहीं आती थी, 10KM तक धक्का मारकर ले गए और फिर...
topStories1hindi1709244
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

कार चोरी करने पहुंचे 3 चोर..चलानी नहीं आती थी, 10KM तक धक्का मारकर ले गए और फिर...

Kanpur: मजेदार बात है कि तीन चोर यह चोरी करने पहुंचे थे और उन्होंने एक कार को चुरा भी लिया. लेकिन तीनों में से किसी को भी कार ड्राइव करनी नहीं आती थी. आखिर में उन तीनों ने कार में धक्का लगाया और 10 किलोमीटर तक कार को बिना ड्राइवर किए ही लेकर चले गए.

 

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

कार चोरी करने पहुंचे 3 चोर..चलानी नहीं आती थी, 10KM तक धक्का मारकर ले गए और फिर...

Car Stolen By Pushing: चोरी के बड़े ही अजब-गजब मामले दुनिया भर से सामने आते रहते हैं. कई बार चोर अपनी हरकतों से लोगों को परेशान करते हैं तो कई बार हंसी भी आती है. इसी कड़ी में उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर से तीन चोरों ने कमाल कर दिया. ये सभी चोर-चोरी करने पहुंचे और उन्होंने एक कार को चुरा लिया, लेकिन तीनों में से किसी को कार चलाना नहीं आता था. इसके बाद जो हुआ वह ना सिर्फ सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ, बल्कि चोरों को पुलिस के हवाले भी करवा दिया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Pranayama
रोज सुबह करें प्राणायाम, बॉडी को मिलेंगे चौंकाने वाले लाभ
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra:हाथों पर लगाया तेल, काटा कटहल; एक्ट्रेस के कुकिंग शो में हो गई गड़बड़
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव