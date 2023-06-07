Delhi मेट्रो का एक टोकन कितने रुपए का बनता है, कीमत सुनकर चौंक जाएंगे आप
topStories1hindi1728750
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Delhi मेट्रो का एक टोकन कितने रुपए का बनता है, कीमत सुनकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

Metro Token: हालांकि इस समय दिल्ली मेट्रो में टोकन के प्रक्रिया को हटाकर पेपर क्यूआर कोड के ऑप्शन पर काम शुरू हो गया है. जल्द ही टोकन हटा दिया जाएगा, लेकिन इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक टोकन के दाम को लेकर काफी चर्चा चल रही है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

Trending Photos

Delhi मेट्रो का एक टोकन कितने रुपए का बनता है, कीमत सुनकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

Delhi Metro Token Money: इस समय दिल्ली मेट्रो की टिकट प्रक्रिया बदलाव के दौर से गुजर रही है. लंबे समय तक चल रहे टोकन को हटाकर पेपर क्यूआर कोड की प्रक्रिया अपनाई जा रही है. इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर दिल्ली मेट्रो के एक टोकन के दाम को लेकर चर्चा चल रही है. आइए जान लेते हैं कि दिल्ली मेट्रो के एक टोकन का दाम कितना है और इसे बनाने में कुल कितने पैसे खर्च हो जाते थे. यह भी जानते हैं कि इसे कैसे बनाया जाता है और इसे बनाने में क्या लगता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: जमकर नाचे Salman, फैंस ने मेकर्स ने कर डाली दिलचस्प डिमांड
Monalisa
पढ़ने-लिखने में माहिर अंतरा बिस्वास यूं बनीं Monalisa, पढ़ाई जान शॉक्ड रह जाएंगे आप!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Arshad Warsi
पहली बार नजर आईं मुन्नाभाई MBBS के 'सर्किट' की बेटी जेने, रातों-रात बनीं नेशनल क्रश
quiz
वो क्या है, जो सूखने पर 2 किलो, भीगने पर 1 किलो और जल जाने पर 3 किलो हो जाता है?
aamir khan
Video: हाथ में जाम और Aamir Khan के घर Kapil Sharma ने खूब जमाई सुरों की महफिल!
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर