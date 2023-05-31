Fastest Train: विमान के भी स्पीड को खुली चुनौती! एक घंटे में 600 किलोमीटर..ये है दुनिया की सबसे तेज ट्रेन
topStories1hindi1719465
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Fastest Train: विमान के भी स्पीड को खुली चुनौती! एक घंटे में 600 किलोमीटर..ये है दुनिया की सबसे तेज ट्रेन

High Speed: खास बात यह है कि जापान की हाई स्पीड ट्रेन सर्विस दुनिया की सबसे उन्‍नत टेक्नोलॉजी वाली मानी जाती है. जापान की 603 किमी प्रति घंटा वाली ट्रेन काफी पहले ही रिकॉर्ड बना चुकी है. लेकिन यह हाल ही में फिर चर्चा में आ गई है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 09:38 PM IST

Trending Photos

Fastest Train: विमान के भी स्पीड को खुली चुनौती! एक घंटे में 600 किलोमीटर..ये है दुनिया की सबसे तेज ट्रेन

Japanese Train Network: दुनिया भर के तमाम देशों में ट्रेनों की स्पीड को लेकर हमेशा चर्चा चलती रहती है. आए दिन चीन, जापान, अमेरिका और भारत में भी रेल नेटवर्क के द्वारा उन्नत ट्रेनों का प्रयोग सामने आता रहता है. लेकिन इसी कड़ी में हाल ही में जापान की एक ट्रेन चर्चा में है जिसने 603 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से स्पीड दिखाकर दुनिया को चौंका दिया था. वैसे तो यह ट्रेन जापान में काफी पहले ही चली थी लेकिन हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर जब दुनिया की सबसे तेज ट्रेन की बात चली तो इस ट्रेन का नाम सामने आ गया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!