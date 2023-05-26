महिला तांत्रिक कैमरे में हुई कैद, भूत-प्रेत का डर दिखाकर करती थी ऐसा काम; सोच नहीं सकते आप
महिला तांत्रिक कैमरे में हुई कैद, भूत-प्रेत का डर दिखाकर करती थी ऐसा काम; सोच नहीं सकते आप

Occultist Viral News: स्टिंग ऑपरेशन में ऐसी ही एक तथाकथित महिला तांत्रिक कैमरे में कैद हुई, जो आम लोगों को भूत-प्रेत का डर दिखाकर उनका आर्थिक और मानसिक शोषण कर रही है.

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

महिला तांत्रिक कैमरे में हुई कैद, भूत-प्रेत का डर दिखाकर करती थी ऐसा काम; सोच नहीं सकते आप

Trending News: सूरजपुर में ढोंगी तांत्रिक भोले-भाले लोगों को भूत प्रेत का डर दिखाकर उनका आर्थिक और मानसिक शोषण कर रहे हैं. कई मामलों में तंत्र-मंत्र के चक्कर में कई ग्रामीण अपनी जान गवा चुके हैं. वहीं, कुछ दिन पहले एक तांत्रिक ने तंत्र-मंत्र के चक्कर में एक मासूम लड़की की हत्या कर दी थी. जी मीडिया के स्टिंग ऑपरेशन में ऐसी ही एक तथाकथित महिला तांत्रिक कैमरे में कैद हुई, जो आम लोगों को भूत-प्रेत का डर दिखाकर उनका आर्थिक और मानसिक शोषण कर रही है. वहीं जी मीडिया की पहल के बाद अब पुलिस इन तांत्रिकों पर कार्रवाई की बात कर रही है.

