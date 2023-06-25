Time Table: 9 बजे उठना, लड़ाई के लिए 3 घंटे, पढ़ाई बस 15 मिनट; बच्चे का टाइम टेबल देख लोग बोले- लाइफ हो तो ऐसी
Viral Time Table: बचपन में हम सब ने टाइम टेबल बनाया होगा. जिसमें सुबह जल्दी उठने से लेकर TV देखने, खेलने और पढ़ने का पूरा शेड्यूल होता था. इन दिनों एक 6 साल के बच्चे का टाइम टेबल वायरल हो रहा है. टाइम टेबल में दिनभर की सारी एक्टिविटी उसने अपने स्वैग में लिखी हैं.

Sunday Viral story: इंटरनेट की दुनिया में हर घंटे कुछ न कुछ वायरल होता रहता है. डांस, खाने-पीने से लेकर फनी फोटोज और वीडियोज को लोग खूब पसंद करते हैं. वहीं छोटे बच्चों की क्यूट सी अदाएं और मस्ती भरी चीजें भी सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर पसंद की जाती है. इसी भूमिका के बीच एक 6 साल के बच्चे के ऐसे टाइम टेबल की तस्वीर वायरल हो रही है, जिसे देखकर आपको भी अपना बचपन भी याद आ जाएगा.

