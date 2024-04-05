इस आइलैंड में टूरिस्ट्स को फ्री में दी जा रहीं बकरियां, बस माननी होगी ये शर्त!
इस आइलैंड में टूरिस्ट्स को फ्री में दी जा रहीं बकरियां, बस माननी होगी ये शर्त!

Trending News: इटली में एक प्राइवेट आइलैंड अलीकुडी बकरियों से इस कदर भर गया है कि वहां के मेयर ने उन्हें फ्री में देने का फैसला किया है. ये बकरियां जंगली हो चुकी हैं और आइलैंड को काफी नुकसान पहुंचा रही हैं. 

 

Written By  Alkesh Kushwaha|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
इस आइलैंड में टूरिस्ट्स को फ्री में दी जा रहीं बकरियां, बस माननी होगी ये शर्त!

