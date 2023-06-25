जयमाला लेकर खड़ी रही दुल्हन, बाइक से फरार हुआ दूल्हा..बाद में हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा
जयमाला लेकर खड़ी रही दुल्हन, बाइक से फरार हुआ दूल्हा..बाद में हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Wedding Night: यह सब तब हुआ जब बारातियों का स्वागत हो चुका था और द्वारपूजा भी ठीकठाक ढंग से संपन्न हो चुका था. लेकिन इसके बाद खेल शुरू हुआ. दुल्हन पक्ष का आरोप है कि दूल्हा पहले ही एक युवती से कोर्ट मैरिज कर चुका था लेकिन इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी गई थी.

Jun 25, 2023

जयमाला लेकर खड़ी रही दुल्हन, बाइक से फरार हुआ दूल्हा..बाद में हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Bride And Groom: शादी के ही दिन एक और बवाल का मामला सामने आया है. हुआ यह कि शादी की तैयारी पूरी हो चुकी थी, बारात भी पहुंच चुकी थी, जयमाला का कार्यक्रम शुरू होने वाला था. लेकिन अचानक पता चला कि दूल्हा बाइक लेकर फरार हो गया. इसका बाद ऐसा हड़कंप मचा कि पुलिस को हस्तक्षेप करना पड़ा. आखिर में ऐसा निर्णय निकाला गया जिसका अंदाजा शायद किसी को नहीं रहा होगा. 

