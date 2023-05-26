Hot Dance Video: इस भोजपुरी गाने पर लड़की ने छत पर किया ऐसा 'Hot Dance', सोशल मीडिया पर आहें भरते रह गए लोग; देखें Video
Hot Dance Video: इस भोजपुरी गाने पर लड़की ने छत पर किया ऐसा 'Hot Dance', सोशल मीडिया पर आहें भरते रह गए लोग; देखें Video

Hot Dance Video by Girl: सोशल मीडिया पर आजकल भोजपुरी गाने खूब लोकप्रिय हो रहे हैं. ऐसे ही गाने पर एक लड़की ने छत पर ऐसा हॉट डांस किया कि सोशल मीडिया पर उस वीडियो को देखने वाले लोग आहें भर रहे हैं. 

Hot Dance Video: इस भोजपुरी गाने पर लड़की ने छत पर किया ऐसा 'Hot Dance', सोशल मीडिया पर आहें भरते रह गए लोग; देखें Video

Amazing Hot Dance Video of Girl: आजकल सोशल मीडिया में अक्सर ऐसी चीजें वायरल हो जाती हैं, जो लोगों में जमकर धमाल मचाती हैं. अब तक हम तड़क-भड़क के लिए बॉलीवुड के गानों को ही सुनते थे लेकिन अब भोजपुरी गाने भी सोशल मीडिया पर रिकॉर्ड सफलता हासिल कर रहे हैं. लोग इन भोजपुरी गानों पर अपने वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड कर रहे हैं, जिन्हें जबरदस्त व्यूज मिल रहे हैं. ऐसा ही एक भोजपुरी गाना सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें एक खूबसूरत लड़की गुलाबी साड़ी में जमकर डांस कर रही है. उसके स्टेप्स देखकर लोगों की नजरें नहीं हट रही है. 

