Hottest City: दुनिया की सबसे गर्म जगहें! जहां चंद मिनटों में पानी बन जाता है भाप; दूर-दूर तक नहीं दिखता कोई इंसान
World Hottest Place: बढ़ती हुई गर्मियों ने भारत के लोगों का जीना दुश्वार कर दिया है. भारत को छोड़कर यहां कुछ ऐसी जगहों का जिक्र किया गया है, जहां पर चंद मिनटों में पानी भाप बन जाता है.

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:17 PM IST

Hottest City In The World: अप्रैल के महीने में बारिश ने थोड़ी राहत दी थी लेकिन उसके बाद से लगातार पारा ऊपर की तरफ बढ़ रहा है. मई के महीने में बढ़ती गर्मी से लोग बेहाल है. दोपहर में चलती लू की वजह से लोग खुद को घरों में कैद करने के लिए मजबूर हैं. देश के अधिकतर स्कूलों में गर्मियों की छुट्टियां कर दी गई हैं. इस साल गर्मी का कहर दिन-प्रतिदिन बढ़ता जा रहा है. आज हम आपको भारत को छोड़कर दुनिया के उन शहरों से रूबरू कराएंगे, जहां पर गर्मी इतनी ज्यादा है कि मोम चंद मिनटों में पिघल कर लिक्विड बन जाता है. यहां पानी को भाप में बदलने में जरा भी देर नहीं लगती है.

