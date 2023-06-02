 Meet The Throuple: कपल तो सुना ये थ्रपल रिलेशनशिप क्या है, क्या कहते हैं इस रिश्ते में शामिल लोग
topStories1hindi1721021
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Meet The Throuple: कपल तो सुना ये थ्रपल रिलेशनशिप क्या है, क्या कहते हैं इस रिश्ते में शामिल लोग

Throuple Relationship: थ्रपल रिलेशनशिप में दो लोगों के बीच नहीं बल्कि तीन लोगों के बीच रिश्ता कायम होता है. तीन लोग आपसी सहमति से प्यार करते हैं, एक ही छत के नीचे रहते हैं बिल्कुल वैसे ही जैसे एक आम कपल रहता है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:33 AM IST

Trending Photos

Meet The Throuple: कपल तो सुना ये थ्रपल रिलेशनशिप क्या है, क्या कहते हैं इस रिश्ते में शामिल लोग

Relationship : रिश्ते, मान्यताओं और परंपराओं में समय के साथ बदलाव आते रहते हैं. जहां कुछ बदलाव समाज के बड़े हिस्से द्वारा स्वीकृत कर लिए जाते हैं. वहीं कुछ परिवर्तन समाज के बहुत छोटे तक ही सीमित रहते हैं. ऐसा ही एक बदलाव आजकल रिश्तों में देखने को मिल रहा है. कपल रिलेशनशिप के बारे में तो सब जानते हैं लेकिन अब थ्रपल रिलेशनशिप की भी चर्चा होने लगी है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rashifal Astrology
भगवान विष्णु इन 6 राशियों पर बेहद प्रसन्न, महीने की शुरुआत पर आज बरसाएंगे धन समृद्धि
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग