Interesting Facts About Cat: आखिर 20वीं मंजिल से गिरकर भी कैसे बच जाती है बिल्ली? पीछे छिपी है उसकी ये गजब ट्रिक

Cat Interesting Facts: क्या आप जानते हैं कि बिल्ली अगर 20वीं मंजिल से भी गिर जाए तो वह मरती नहीं है. वह अपनी एक खास ट्रिक का इस्तेमाल कर मौत को भी आसानी से मात दे देती है. आखिर वह ट्रिक क्या है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

How Cats Survive Falling From Height: आप जानते हैं कि जब कोई चीज ऊंचाई से तेजी के साथ नीचे गिरती है तो उसे तीखी चोट लगने की आशंका बढ़ जाती है. बात अगर 20वीं मंजिल से गिरने की हो तो माना जाता है कि उस जीव का मरना तय है. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि बिल्ली 20वीं मंजिल से गिरकर भी सुरक्षित बच जाती है. रिसर्च में ऐसे कई मामले सामने आए हैं, जब बहुत ऊंची इमारतों से नीचे गिरने पर बिल्ली सुरक्षित बच गई और कुछ ही दिनों में दोबारा दौड़ने लगीं. आखिर बिल्लियों में ऐसा क्या है कि वे इतनी ऊंचाई से गिरने पर भी मौत को आसानी से मात दे जाती हैं. 

