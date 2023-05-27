Crocodile Attack: शख्स से जरा सी चूक हुई..एक साथ 40 मगरमच्छ टूट पड़े, मिनटों में काम तमाम कर दिया!
Crocodile Attack: शख्स से जरा सी चूक हुई..एक साथ 40 मगरमच्छ टूट पड़े, मिनटों में काम तमाम कर दिया!

Elderly Man: यह घटना इसलिए भी हैरान करने वाली है क्योंकि यह शख्स उन मगरमच्छों की देखभाल पिछले कई सालों से कर रहा था और यह सभी मगरमच्छ उसको पहचान रहे थे. लेकिन शख्स की एक गलती बहुत भारी पड़ गई.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

Crocodile Attack: शख्स से जरा सी चूक हुई..एक साथ 40 मगरमच्छ टूट पड़े, मिनटों में काम तमाम कर दिया!

Man killed by 40 crocodiles: पूरी दुनिया को पता है कि मगरमच्छ सबसे खतरनाक जीवों में से एक है. अगर शिकार उसकी रेंज में आ गया तो वह किसी भी तरह से उसे खत्म कर देता है. इसी कड़ी में कंबोडिया से एक बेहद खतरनाक मामला सामने आया है. यहां 74 साल के एक शख्स पर 40 मगरमच्छों ने एक साथ हमला कर दिया और उस बुजुर्ग को कुछ ही मिनटों में जान से मार दिया.

