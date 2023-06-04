घर को पैक किया..बनाई मजार..दीवारों पर उल्टा ॐ, अंधविश्वास में पत्नी-बच्चों को 3 साल तक कैद रखा!
घर को पैक किया..बनाई मजार..दीवारों पर उल्टा ॐ, अंधविश्वास में पत्नी-बच्चों को 3 साल तक कैद रखा!

Chitrakoot: हैरानी की बात है कि व्यापारी ने अपने घर के हर खिड़की और रोशनदान को इस तरह से पैक कर दिया था. इस वजह से रोशनी और हवा तक घर के अंदर नहीं पहुंच पा रही थी. इसकी वजह से व्यापारी की पत्नी मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त भी बताई गई है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

घर को पैक किया..बनाई मजार..दीवारों पर उल्टा ॐ, अंधविश्वास में पत्नी-बच्चों को 3 साल तक कैद रखा!

Locked In Dark Room: तंत्र-मंत्र का एक बेहद हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है जहां एक व्यापारी ने अपने ही परिवार को संकट में डाल दिया है. उसने तीन साल तक अपनी पत्नी और बेटे-बेटी को घर के अंधेरे में कैद कर दिया था. और उसने यह सब इसलिए किया क्योंकि उसे व्यापार में घाटा हो गया था. इसके बाद परिवार के साथ उसने खुद को मकान तक सीमित कर लिया था.

