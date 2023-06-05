दुर्लभतम मामला! नवजात बच्चे का दिमाग उसकी नाक में उतर गया, डॉक्टरों ने कर दिखाया चमत्कार
दुर्लभतम मामला! नवजात बच्चे का दिमाग उसकी नाक में उतर गया, डॉक्टरों ने कर दिखाया चमत्कार

Rare Case: मामले में डॉक्टरों ने बड़ा निर्णय लेते हुए उसकी सर्जरी की. इसके बाद बच्चे में सकारात्मक परिणाम देखने का मिला है. बताया गया कि अब बच्चे की हालत ठीक है और वह अच्छे से सांस ले रहा है. यह किसी चमत्कार से कम नहीं हुआ है.

Jun 05, 2023

दुर्लभतम मामला! नवजात बच्चे का दिमाग उसकी नाक में उतर गया, डॉक्टरों ने कर दिखाया चमत्कार

Brain In Nose: मेडिकल साइंस ने एक और हैरतअंगेज कारनामा कर दिखाया है. इटली के डॉक्टरों ने एक ऐसे नवजात बच्चे का ऑपरेशन किया है, जिसकी नाक में उसका दिमाग उतर गया था. लोग इस बच्चे का बचना मुश्किल मान रहे थे लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने कुछ ऐसा चमत्कार कर दिखाया कि उसके सिर में छेद करके उसकी सर्जरी का डाली. इससे ना सिर्फ उसे खतरे से बाहर किया बल्कि वह सांस भी ले पा रहा है. यह अपने आप में बहुत ही दुर्लभतम मामला है जब किसी बच्चे के जन्म के बाद उसके शरीर में इस तरह के हालात पाए गए हैं.

