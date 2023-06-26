हर रोज कबाड़ बीनकर पेट भरने वाले शख्स ने दान में 35 लाख रुपये! रतन टाटा को मानते हैं आइडल
हर रोज कबाड़ बीनकर पेट भरने वाले शख्स ने दान में 35 लाख रुपये! रतन टाटा को मानते हैं आइडल

Trending News: फकीरचंद अपनी कमाई का 90 प्रतिशत हिस्सा दान में दे देते हैं. आज जब कोई एक रुपया अपनी कमाई का नहीं छोड़ता, ये इंसान 90 प्रतिशत हिस्सा दान में देकर सिर्फ अपने लिए 10 प्रतिशत कमाई ही जोड़ते हैं.

 

Jun 26, 2023

हर रोज कबाड़ बीनकर पेट भरने वाले शख्स ने दान में 35 लाख रुपये! रतन टाटा को मानते हैं आइडल

Trending News: राजा हरिश्चंद्र, कर्ण व महर्षि दधीचि जैसे दानवीरों का नाम भारत के गौरवशाली इतिहास में गूंजता रहा है. अगर आज के युग की बात करें तो शायद रतन टाटा ऐसे व्यक्ति है जो अपनी कमाई का 60 प्रतिशत हिस्सा दान में दे देते है, लेकिन हम आपको कैथल के एक ऐसे शख्स से मिलवाएंगे जो इन दानवीरों से कम नहीं है क्योंकि आज हर इंसान में पैसों की भूख होती है और उसी पैसों के लिए कत्ल भी कर देते हैं. तस्वीरों में ये जो शख्स दिखाई दे रहा है उनका नाम है फकीरचन्द. ये सिर्फ नाम से फकीरचन्द है लेकिन ये दिल के इतने अमीर हैं कि शायद जितना इनके बारे में बोला जाए उतना कम है.

