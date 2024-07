Road-Rage kalesh, Girl on Bullet Beats up the Auto-Driver with some Tool Cause he was not Moving his Auto because of Traffic Nihal vihar Delhi kalesh (Yeh auto wala apne bacho ko school chodke aarha tha yeh ladki piche thi bullet pe horn dia toh aage rickshaw hone ki wajha se… pic.twitter.com/Jju3aKrB7I — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 3, 2024