Game खेलने के लिए छोटे भाई को ही मिलता था मोबाइल, 10वीं में पढ़ रही बहन ने उठाया खौफनाक कदम
Mobile Game: हैरानी की बात यह है कि लड़की ने बताया कि उसे लगता था कि उसके माता-पिता सिर्फ भाई से ही प्यार करते हैं. इसके अलावा वह मोबाइल मांगने पर भी नहीं देता था इसलिए उसे गुस्सा आ गया. आखिरकार उसने घटना को अंजाम दे दिया.

Sister Killed Brother: हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद से एक ऐसा मामला सामने आया है जहां दसवीं में पढ़ने वाली एक छोटी बच्ची ने अपने ही भाई का मर्डर कर दिया. उसने ऐसा इसलिए किया क्योंकि उसे लगता था कि उसके भाई को ज्यादा प्यार-दुलार मिलता है. इसके अलावा उसे इस बात का भी गुस्सा आ गया था क्योंकि उसने भाई से मोबाइल गेम खेलने के लिए मोबाइल मांगी थी, और उसने देने से मना कर दिया था.

