Snake Bird Fight Video: चिड़िया के बच्चे खाने के लिए घोसले में घुस गया खतरनाक सांप, अंदर बैठे बच्चों को बचाने के लिए Snake से भिड़ा पक्षी फिर...

Snake Bird Trending Video: सांप एक जीव है, जिसके बारे में सोचते ही झुरझुरी सी दौड़ जाती है. अब सोशल मीडिया पर सांप और चिड़िया का एक ऐसा वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसे देखकर आप भावुक हो जाएंगे. 

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 06:33 AM IST

Snake Bird Viral Video: आपने ये कहावत तो जरूर सुनी होगी कि पूत कपूत सुने हैं पर माता सुनी न कुमाता. यह कहावत केवल इंसानों में ही नहीं बल्कि पशुओं और पक्षियों पर भी सटीक बैठती है. मां अपने बच्चों की रक्षा के लिए बड़े से बड़े दुश्मन से भी भिड़ जाती है. फिर चाहे इसके लिए उसे अपनी जान क्यों न गंवानी पड़ जाए. सोशल मीडिया पर चिड़िया का ऐसा ही एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जो अपने बच्चों को बचाने के लिए खतरनाक सांप से भिड़ गई. इस वीडियो को देखकर आपकी आंखों से आंसू निकल जाएंगे. 

