बेटा, पिता, दादा, परदादा और उनके भी पिता: एक साथ नजर आईं पांच पीढ़ियां, जानें आनंद महिंद्रा ने क्या कहा

Anand Mahindra Tweet: उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) रोजाना अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर कोई न कोई वीडियो या पोस्ट शेयर करते रहते हैं. वह या तो इंस्पीरेशनल होता है या फिर मजेदार. अपने फॉलोअर्स के वीडियो को भी वह अपने पेज पर शेयर करने नहीं भूलते. अपने फैन्स को हमेशा एंटरटेन करने के लिए मशहूर आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) ने एक और पोस्ट शेयर किया है, जिसमें पांच पीढ़ियां एक साथ नजर आ रही हैं. यह वीडियो उन्होंने अपने आधिकारिक अकाउंट पर शेयर किया है.

जैसा कि हम वीडियो में देख सकते हैं कि एक छोटा बच्चा बिस्तर पर खड़ा होता है, और वह अपने पिता को बुलाता है. उसका पिता अपने बेटे के पास आता है और खड़ा हो जाता है और फिर वह अपने पिता यानी छोटे बच्चे के दादा को बुलाता है. वीडियो में, एक-एक करके पांच पीढ़ियां एक साथ खड़ी हुई दिखाई देती है. बेटा, पिता, दादा, परदादा और उनके भी पिता एक साथ एक फ्रेम में दिखाई दिए. 20 सेकेंड का यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है.

What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together. Would be great to see a similar video from India… pic.twitter.com/JZhdMQ7HVP

आनंद महिंद्रा ने वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा, 'कितनी अच्छी बात है. 5 पीढ़ियां एक साथ. मुझे आश्चर्य है कि दुनिया भर में कितने परिवारों को 5 पीढ़ियों का यह दुर्लभ विशेषाधिकार प्राप्त है- माता या पिता, या फिर एक साथ. भारत से ऐसा ही वीडियो देखकर अच्छा लगेगा.' इस ट्वीट के बाद भारत में पांच पीढ़ी वाले परिवारों ने अपनी-अपनी तस्वीरें कमेंट बॉक्स में पोस्ट की. एक-दो नहीं बल्कि आधे दर्जन लोगों ने अपने परिवार की तस्वीर पोस्ट की है.

Sir, this is my family, we completed 5 generations. Some local newspapers carried this news back then. The small baby in there is my neice. pic.twitter.com/5eVh906Kt6

My family had the blessings. Youngest is my daughter. Few years back. Unfortunately the great great grand mother is no more. pic.twitter.com/aH3MRxcTHr

@anandmahindra Here's my family picture, yes it's rare, blessed, and priceless. Happy to share. pic.twitter.com/F22aF38qlP

A blast from the past..my zoo

This 5G also rocked cos it was an all women tribe

My grandmother in white,

her eldest daughter next to her,

her granddaughter in black,

her great grand daughter in red &

her great great grand daughter @neelima_devadas in the daughter's arms. pic.twitter.com/dcuHnZjYtB

— Vrinda Pisharody (@vrindapisharody) April 9, 2022