बेटा, पिता, दादा, परदादा और उनके भी पिता: एक साथ नजर आईं पांच पीढ़ियां, जानें आनंद महिंद्रा ने क्या कहा
X
PreviousPrevious
Hindi Newsजरा हटके
SON

बेटा, पिता, दादा, परदादा और उनके भी पिता: एक साथ नजर आईं पांच पीढ़ियां, जानें आनंद महिंद्रा ने क्या कहा

Viral Video: सोशल मीडिया पर अक्सर कोई ना कोई पोस्ट वायरल (Viral Video) होते रहते हैं, लेकिन उनमें से बेस्ट पोस्ट को आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) ट्वीट करना नहीं भूलते.

Written by - Zee News Desk|Edited by: Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
  • वीडियो में एक साथ नजर आईं पांच पीढ़ियां
  • आनंद महिंद्रा ने वीडियो किया शेयर
  • यूजर्स ने भी अपनी अपनी पीढ़ियों की तस्वीर शेयर की

Trending Photos

बेटा, पिता, दादा, परदादा और उनके भी पिता: एक साथ नजर आईं पांच पीढ़ियां, जानें आनंद महिंद्रा ने क्या कहा

Anand Mahindra Tweet: उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) रोजाना अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर कोई न कोई वीडियो या पोस्ट शेयर करते रहते हैं. वह या तो इंस्पीरेशनल होता है या फिर मजेदार. अपने फॉलोअर्स के वीडियो को भी वह अपने पेज पर शेयर करने नहीं भूलते. अपने फैन्स को हमेशा एंटरटेन करने के लिए मशहूर आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) ने एक और पोस्ट शेयर किया है, जिसमें पांच पीढ़ियां एक साथ नजर आ रही हैं. यह वीडियो उन्होंने अपने आधिकारिक अकाउंट पर शेयर किया है.

वीडियो में एक साथ नजर आईं पांच पीढ़ियां

जैसा कि हम वीडियो में देख सकते हैं कि एक छोटा बच्चा बिस्तर पर खड़ा होता है, और वह अपने पिता को बुलाता है. उसका पिता अपने बेटे के पास आता है और खड़ा हो जाता है और फिर वह अपने पिता यानी छोटे बच्चे के दादा को बुलाता है. वीडियो में, एक-एक करके पांच पीढ़ियां एक साथ खड़ी हुई दिखाई देती है. बेटा, पिता, दादा, परदादा और उनके भी पिता एक साथ एक फ्रेम में दिखाई दिए. 20 सेकेंड का यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है.

 

 

आनंद महिंद्रा ने वीडियो किया शेयर

आनंद महिंद्रा ने वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा, 'कितनी अच्छी बात है. 5 पीढ़ियां एक साथ. मुझे आश्चर्य है कि दुनिया भर में कितने परिवारों को 5 पीढ़ियों का यह दुर्लभ विशेषाधिकार प्राप्त है- माता या पिता, या फिर एक साथ. भारत से ऐसा ही वीडियो देखकर अच्छा लगेगा.' इस ट्वीट के बाद भारत में पांच पीढ़ी वाले परिवारों ने अपनी-अपनी तस्वीरें कमेंट बॉक्स में पोस्ट की. एक-दो नहीं बल्कि आधे दर्जन लोगों ने अपने परिवार की तस्वीर पोस्ट की है.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SonFathergrandfathergreat grandfatherFive generationsanand mahindra tweetAnand Mahindra

Trending news

Freebies
बंद हो जाएंगी मुफ्त वाली स्कीमें? राज्यों की हालत हो रही खस्ता; PM को दिया गया अपडेट
Asaduddin Owaisi
'नवरात्रि में मीट की दुकानें हों बंद', ओवैसी ने PM मोदी से पूछ लिया ये सवाल
jallad What say before hanging
फांसी पर लटकाने से पहले मुजरिम के कान में क्या बोलता है जल्लाद, क्या आपको पता है?
Manoj Muntashir
मनोज मुंतशिर के बयान पर मीडिया संस्थान ने चला दी फेक न्यूज, गीतकार ने लगाई 'क्लास'
Alia Bhatt
रणबीर और आलिया की शादी को लेकर रणधीर कपूर ने कही ऐसी बात, टूट जाएगा फैंस का दिल!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Ranbir Kapoor
कपूर परिवार में कब आ रही है बहू? रणबीर की मां नीतू ने दिया जवाब
Shehnaaz gill
इस वजह से मास्क नहीं पहनती हैं शहनाज गिल, एक्ट्रेस ने खुद किया खुलासा
Meat ban
'नवरात्रि में मीट की दुकानें हों बंद', उमर अब्दुल्ला ने PM मोदी से पूछ लिया ये सवाल
Haryana government
अब हरियाणा के CM अपने काफिले की गाड़ियों के नहीं रखेंगे VIP नंबर, की ये घोषणा
Gurbani Sri Darbar Sahib
ਦਰਬਾਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ ਗੁਰਬਾਣੀ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਰਣ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਦਾ ਫਿਰ ਗਰਮਾਇਆ, ਸੀ.ਐਮ. ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੇ ਐਸ.ਜੀ.ਪੀ.ਸੀ