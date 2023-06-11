Break Up से टूट गया था लड़की का दिल, सुपरकूल नानी ने दी ऐसी सलाह, सुनकर आप कहेंगी, 'मुझे भी मिलती ये Granny'
Break Up से टूट गया था लड़की का दिल, सुपरकूल नानी ने दी ऐसी सलाह, सुनकर आप कहेंगी, 'मुझे भी मिलती ये Granny'

Super Cool Nani: आमतौर पर हम अपने ग्रैंड पैरेंट्स को ओल्ड फैशंड मानते हैं, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमे एक लड़की की नानी बेहद कूल अंदाज में अपनी नातिन को ब्रेकअप के बाद लाइफ में मूव ऑन करने की सलाह दे रही हैं. 

Nani gave advice to grand daughter after break up: जब आप किसी के साथ प्यार भरे रिलेशनशिप में रहते हैं, तो जरूर चाहते हैं कि इस इंसान का साथ जिंदगीभर न छूटे, लेकिन लाइफ में लोगों का आना और जाना लगा रहता है. जब किसी लड़की का उसे ब्रॉयफ्रेंड के साथ ब्रेकअप हो जाए तो इमोशनल झटका लगता है, क्योंकि तब वो इसके लिए रेडी नहीं होती. कई महिलाएं तो इस सदमे से उबर नहीं पाती और डिप्रेशन में चली जाती है, ऐसे में अपनों की सलाह काफी काम आती है, यहां तक कि आपको अपने ग्रैंड पैरेंट्स का भी साथ जरूरी होता है.

