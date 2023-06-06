Beer से भरा ट्रक रोड पर पलट गया..लोग वहीं शुरू हो गए, ऐसी लूट मची कि ड्राइवर फंसा रह गया..मदद नहीं मिली!
topStories1hindi1727208
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Beer से भरा ट्रक रोड पर पलट गया..लोग वहीं शुरू हो गए, ऐसी लूट मची कि ड्राइवर फंसा रह गया..मदद नहीं मिली!

Viral Video: इसका एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है, जिसमें दिख रहा है कि कैसे बीच सड़क पर लूट मची हुई है. क्या बच्चे, क्या बूढ़े, यहां तक कि औरतें भी इस लूट में शामिल हैं. उधर ट्रक के ड्राइवर और उसके क्लीनर को चोट भी लग गई है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

Beer से भरा ट्रक रोड पर पलट गया..लोग वहीं शुरू हो गए, ऐसी लूट मची कि ड्राइवर फंसा रह गया..मदद नहीं मिली!

Loot Of Beer: कई ऐसे मामले आ चुके हैं जब यह देखा गया है कि ट्रक सड़क पर पलट जाते हैं तो लोग राहत-बचाव में कम शामिल होते हैं बल्कि उस ट्रक पर लदी हुई चीजों को लूटने में शामिल हो जाते हैं. इसी कड़ी में आंध्र प्रदेश से एक ऐसा मामला सामने आया है जहां बीयर से भरी एक ट्रक पलट गई और वहां लोगों ने लूट मचा दिया. हालत यह हो गई कि सभी उम्र के लोग इस लूट में शामिल हो गए और बीयर की बोतलें अपने अपने घर ले जाने लगे. इतना ही नहीं कुछ लोग वहीं शुरू भी हो गए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Reham Khan
पति के साथ रोमांटिक मूड में दिखीं रेहम खान, इमरान की पूर्व पत्नी ने की है तीसरी शादी
Archana Puran Singh
Video: Archana Puran Singh के घर पर फोन कर RJ Naved ने किया मजेदार प्रैंक