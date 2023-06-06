Clapping: भजन-कीर्तन में ताली क्यों बजाते हैं लोग? नहीं जानते होंगे असली वजह..जान लीजिए
Clapping: भजन-कीर्तन में ताली क्यों बजाते हैं लोग? नहीं जानते होंगे असली वजह..जान लीजिए

Hands Clap: ताली बजाने की सबसे खास बात यह है कि भजन-कीर्तन के दौरान अपने आप ही लोग ताली बजाने लगते हैं. आखिर ऐसा क्यों होता है. क्या अंदर से कोई स्वतः स्फूर्ति होती है, या फिर परंपरा के हिसाब से ताली बजने लगती है. आइए इनके कारणों के बारे में विस्तार से जानते हैं.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Clapping: भजन-कीर्तन में ताली क्यों बजाते हैं लोग? नहीं जानते होंगे असली वजह..जान लीजिए

Clap During Bhajan-Kirtan: हम किसी धार्मिक आयोजनों में शिरकत करते हैं तो वहां गीत-संगीत का भी आयोजन होता है. हम चाहे वहां गीत गाएं या ना गाएं लेकिन अगर उसमें शामिल होते हैं, तो हमारे हाथ से खुद-ब-खुद तालियां बजने लगती हैं और फिर हम उसमें शरीक हो जाते हैं. लेकिन क्या आपने कभी ऐसा सोचा है कि तालियां सिर्फ गीत-संगीत की ताल में ताल बैठाने के लिए बजाई जाती हैं या इसके कोई और कारण हैं. साथ ही क्यों अपने आप हम तालियां बजाने लगते हैं. आइए इस कारण को समझते हैं कि आखिर क्यों तालियां बजाते हैं और इसके क्या फायदे हैं.

