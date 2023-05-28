Vomiting: यात्रा के दौरान उल्टी क्यों आती है? जानिए रोकने का अचूक उपाय
Vomiting: यात्रा के दौरान उल्टी क्यों आती है? जानिए रोकने का अचूक उपाय

Travel Hacks: यह किसी तरह की बीमारी नहीं है. सफर के दौरान उल्टी आने को मोशन सिकनेस कहा जाता है. जब नर्वससिस्टम यात्रा के दौरान असंतुलन की स्थिति में होता है तो मोशन सिकनेस हो सकता है.

Why Does Vomiting Occur: कुछ यात्री ऐसे होते हैं जो चार पहिया वाहनों या फिर ट्रेन में यात्रा करते समय उल्टी कर देते हैं. कई बार उल्टी करने से राहत मिल जाती है लेकिन कई बार लगातार उल्टी होती रहती है. क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि यह उल्टी उन्हें क्यों आती है. आइए इस बारे में जानते हैं और यह भी जानते हैं कि इस उल्टी के रुकने के अचूक उपाय क्या हैं. इन पर भी चर्चा कर लेते हैं.

