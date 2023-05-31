Donkey Milk: आखिर गधी का दूध इतना महंगा क्यों होता है? जान लीजिए..चौंकाने वाला है कारण
Donkey milk: हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर एक यूजर ने गधी के दूध को लेकर कुछ सवाल पूछे तो यह मामला एक बार फिर चर्चा में आ गया. आइए जानते हैं कि गधी का दूध इतना क्यों महंगा है. इसके क्या फायदे हैं और यह कहां मिलता है.

Price Of Donkey Milk: खानपान में लोग दूध इस्तेमाल करते हैं. दूध कई पोषक तत्वों की पूर्ति कर देता है. हालांकि शहरों में दूध की उपलब्धता कई बार कम होती है. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि गधी का दूध काफी महंगा होता है. इसके क्या कारण हैं, आइए इसे समझते हैं और यह भी समझते हैं कि इसकी उपलब्धता कहां ज्यादा होती है. एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक यह दूध अन्य जानवरों के दूध से बेहतर होता है. 

