Reasons of Tears: आंखों से क्यों कभी भी निकल आते हैं आंसू, वैज्ञानिक कारण कर देगा हैरान
Reasons of Tears: आंखों से क्यों कभी भी निकल आते हैं आंसू, वैज्ञानिक कारण कर देगा हैरान

Science News: तकनीकी रूप से देखा जाए तो आंसू आंखों में होने वाली परेशानी के बारे में बताते हैं. ये न सिर्फ आंखों को साफ रखते हैं बल्कि उसे शुष्क होने से भी बचाते हैं. नमक और पानी के मिश्रण से बना यह एक तरल पदार्थ है जो अश्रु नलिकाओं से निकलता है. 

Reasons of Tears: आंखों से क्यों कभी भी निकल आते हैं आंसू, वैज्ञानिक कारण कर देगा हैरान

अकसर आपने देखा होगा कि रोने पर आंखों से आंसू निकल आते हैं. कभी इंसान खुश होने पर रोता है तो आंसू आ जाते हैं, कभी उदास होने पर. लेकिन जरूरी नहीं कि भावनाओं के वक्त ही आंसू निकलेंगे. किसी तरह की गंध या चेहरे पर तेज हवा लगने की वजह से भी आंसू आ जाते हैं. प्याज काटते वक्त भी आंसू आना आम बात है.

