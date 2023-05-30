Onion: प्याज काटते समय आंसू क्यों आ जाते हैं, दिलचस्प है वजह..जान लीजिए
Onion: प्याज काटते समय आंसू क्यों आ जाते हैं, दिलचस्प है वजह..जान लीजिए

Onions Cutting: आप यह भी देखा होगा कि प्याज काटते समय आंखों से पानी तो आता ही है, इसकी वजह से आंखों में तेज जलन और खुजली भी होती है. लेकिन ऐसा होता क्यों है? अगर नहीं जानते हैं तो आज जान लीजिए.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

Tears While Cutting Onion: चाहे सब्जी बनाने के लिए हो या फिर सलाद के लिए हो, प्याज एक बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण चीज होती है. प्याज खाने के तमाम फायदे भी होते हैं. यह शरीर के लिए काफी लाभदायक होती है, लेकिन आपने एक चीज गौर किया होगा कि जब भी प्याज काटी जाती है तो काटने वाले की आंखों में आंसू निकलने लगते हैं. आखिर इसका क्या कारण है. क्यों प्याज काटते ही आंखों से आंसू निकलने लगते हैं और तेज जलन होने लगती है.

