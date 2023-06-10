Pakistan: सिंध में घर में घुस कर बंदूक की नोक पर 14 साल की हिंदू लड़की का अपहरण, बदला धर्म, फिर जबरन कराई गई शादी
topStories1hindi1731849
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

Pakistan: सिंध में घर में घुस कर बंदूक की नोक पर 14 साल की हिंदू लड़की का अपहरण, बदला धर्म, फिर जबरन कराई गई शादी

Pakistan Hindu Community: हालांकि लडकी के पिता ने पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है, लेकिन उन्हें अपनी बेटी को वापस पाने की कोई उम्मीद नहीं है, क्योंकि पुलिस ने दावा किया है कि उनकी ने अपनी मर्जी से धर्म परिवर्तन किया और शादी की.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 08:24 AM IST

Trending Photos

Pakistan: सिंध में घर में घुस कर बंदूक की नोक पर 14 साल की हिंदू लड़की का अपहरण, बदला धर्म, फिर जबरन कराई गई शादी

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान के सिंध में एक हिंदू नाबालिग लड़के कथित अपहरण और जबरन धर्मपरिवर्तन और शादी का मामला सामने आने के बाद हिंदू समुदाय में खासी नाराजगी है. सिंध विधानसभा में भी इस मुद्दे पर गरमागरम बहस हुई. न्यूज एएनआई के मुताबिक प्रांतीय मंत्री मुकेश कुमार चावला ने सदन को आश्वासन दिया कि सरकार  कानूनों को लागू करने के लिए आवश्यक कदम उठाएगी. उन्होंने स्पष्ट रूप से लोगों के अपने धर्म को स्वतंत्र रूप से चुनने के मौलिक अधिकार पर जोर देते हुए कहा कि किसी को भी दबाव में धर्मांतरण के लिए मजबूर नहीं किया जाना चाहिए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी