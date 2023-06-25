China-Pakistan: LoC पर चीन-पाकिस्तान कर रहे ये कारस्तानी, भारत के सामने खुल गई पोल-पट्टी
China-Pakistan: LoC पर चीन-पाकिस्तान कर रहे ये कारस्तानी, भारत के सामने खुल गई पोल-पट्टी

India-China-Pakistan: हाल ही में बनी 155 मिमी ट्रक-माउंटेड हॉवित्जर तोप एसएच-15 को पिछले साल पाकिस्तान दिवस पर डिस्प्ले किए जाने के बाद LoC के पास कुछ जगहों पर देखा गया है. पाकिस्तान ने 236 एसएच -15 की सप्लाई के लिए चीनी फर्म नॉर्थ इंडस्ट्रीज ग्रुप कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (नोरिनको) के साथ कॉन्ट्रैक्ट साइन किया था.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

China-Pakistan: LoC पर चीन-पाकिस्तान कर रहे ये कारस्तानी, भारत के सामने खुल गई पोल-पट्टी

India-Pakistan Border: चीन और पाकिस्तान की दोस्ती किसी से छिपी नहीं है. जिस तरह चीन ने खुद को एलएसी पर मजबूत किया है, अब वह अपने जिगरी दोस्त पाकिस्तान को एलओसी पर मदद कर रहा है. ड्रोन और लड़ाकू विमान देने के अलावा चीन एलओसी पर कम्युनिकेशन टावर लगाने, अंडरग्राउंड केबल बिछाने के अलावा रक्षा बुनियादी ढांचे में पाकिस्तान की मदद कर रहा है. यह जानकारी अधिकारियों ने दी है.

