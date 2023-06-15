China Airlines: एयरलाइंस ने ओवरवेट फीमेल फ्लाइट अटेंडेंट को लेकर लिया ऐसा फैसला, मच गया बवाल
China Airlines: एयरलाइंस ने ओवरवेट फीमेल फ्लाइट अटेंडेंट को लेकर लिया ऐसा फैसला, मच गया बवाल

China's Hainan Airlines grounded overweight female crew: हैनान एयरलाइन ने अपने इस फैसले का बचाव करते हुए कहा कि उसके सभी फ्लाइट अटेंडेंट पैरामीटर्स आइडियल ह्यूमन वेट पर आधारित है इसलिए हर क्रू मेंबर चाहे वो पुरुष हो या महिला उसे हेल्थ गाइडलाइंस का पालन करना जरूरी है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

China Airlines: एयरलाइंस ने ओवरवेट फीमेल फ्लाइट अटेंडेंट को लेकर लिया ऐसा फैसला, मच गया बवाल

Chinese airline defends flight attendant weight restrictions: चीन की हैनान एयरलाइंस अपनी एक पॉलिसी की वजह से नेटिजंस के निशाने पर है. दरअसल कंपनी ने अपनी सभी ओवरवेट महिला फ्लाइट अटेंडेंट को ड्यूटी से हटाने का फैसला किया है, जिसके लिए उसे आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर इस रिपोर्ट के वायरल होने के बाद एयरलाइन कंपनी ने फ्लाइट में वेट मैनेजमेंट की बातों का जिक्र करते हुए अपने फैसले का बचाव किया है.

