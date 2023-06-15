Cyclone Biporjoy: कहर बरपाएगा बिपरजॉय तूफान! पाकिस्तान में 62,000 लोग हुए बेघर, सेना ने जबरदस्ती घर से निकाला
Biporjoy In Pakistan: सरकार द्वारा जारी अलर्ट के मुताबिक, तूफान कराची से लगभग 310 किलोमीटर दक्षिण, थाटा से 300 किलोमीटर दक्षिण-दक्षिण पश्चिम और केटी बंदर से 240 किलोमीटर दक्षिण-दक्षिण पश्चिम की दूरी पर है. सरकार ने एहतियात के तौर पर बलूचिस्तान प्रांत के हब और लासबेला जिलों और ग्वादर में भी कुछ जगहों से लोगों हटा कर सुरक्षित स्थानों पर भेजा है.

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 02:59 PM IST

Cyclone Biparjoy In Pakistan: चक्रवात बिपरजॉय के खतरे को देखते हुए पाकिस्तान के तटीय क्षेत्रों में हाई अलर्ट जारी किया गया है. पाकिस्तान के दक्षिणी सिंध प्रांत में 67,000 से अधिक लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया गया है. मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक पाकिस्तान में तूफान की वजह से होने वाली भारी बारिश के कारण कई शहरों में बाढ़ आ सकती है.

