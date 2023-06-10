Pakistan: इमरान को डर कभी भी हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी, उनकी गैरमौजूदगी में ये नेता संभाल सकता है PTI
Pakistan: इमरान को डर कभी भी हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी, उनकी गैरमौजूदगी में ये नेता संभाल सकता है PTI

Imran Khan News: इमरान खान को डर है कि उन्हें कभी भी गिरफ्तार किया जा सकता है. यह कहा जाता है कि उनकी गिरफ्तारी से माइनस-इमरान खान प्रक्रिया तकनीकी रूप से शुरू होगी.

Pakistan: इमरान को डर कभी भी हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी, उनकी गैरमौजूदगी में ये नेता संभाल सकता है PTI

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (पीटीआई) के अध्यक्ष इमरान खान और पार्टी के उपाध्यक्ष शाह महमूद कुरैशी वास्तव में एक-दूसरे को पसंद नहीं करते हैं. लेकिन इमरान की गैर-मौजूदगी में पीटीआई का नेतृत्व करने के लिए कुरैशी उन लोगों के लिए सबसे स्वीकार्य विकल्प हैं जिनकी राय मायने रखती है. मीडिया रिपोर्टों में यह बात कही गई है.

