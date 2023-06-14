इमरान खान ने पाकिस्तान सरकार को बताया ‘कमजोर’, बातचीत से किया इनकार
इमरान खान ने पाकिस्तान सरकार को बताया ‘कमजोर’, बातचीत से किया इनकार

Imran Khan News: पीटीआई चीफ और पूर्व पीएम इमरान खान ने यह भी कहा कि वह प्रतिशोध में विश्वास नहीं करते हैं और अगर सत्ता में दोबारा आए तो कानून का शासन स्थापित करने का प्रयास करेंगे।

Jun 14, 2023

इमरान खान ने पाकिस्तान सरकार को बताया ‘कमजोर’, बातचीत से किया इनकार

Pakistan Politics: पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने शहबाज शरीफ के नेतृत्व वाली संघीय सरकार के साथ बातचीत से इनकार किया है. हालांकि सैन्य प्रतिष्ठान के साथ वार्ता शुरू करने के लिए उत्सुकता दिखाई। समाचार पत्र डॉन ने यह जानकारी दी है.

