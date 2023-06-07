इमरान खान की पत्नी बुशरा बीबी पहुंची HC, अपने खिलाफ दर्ज सभी मामलों में गिरफ्तारी से प्रोटेक्शन मांगा
इमरान खान की पत्नी बुशरा बीबी पहुंची HC, अपने खिलाफ दर्ज सभी मामलों में गिरफ्तारी से प्रोटेक्शन मांगा

Pakistan Politics:बुशरा बीबी ने अदालत से पुलिस और कानून लागू करने वालों को किसी भी अज्ञात मामले में गिरफ्तार करने से रोकने के लिए एक आदेश जारी करने का अनुरोध किया.

इमरान खान की पत्नी बुशरा बीबी पहुंची HC, अपने खिलाफ दर्ज सभी मामलों में गिरफ्तारी से प्रोटेक्शन मांगा

Bushra Bibi News: पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री और पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (पीटीआई) के अध्यक्ष इमरान खान की पत्नी बुशरा बीबी ने मंगलवार को लाहौर हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर देशभर में उनके खिलाफ दर्ज सभी मामलों में संरक्षण देने की मांग की है. मीडिया रिपोर्टों में यह जानकारी दी गई.

