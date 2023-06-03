LAC पर भारत हुआ और ताकतवर, बाल भी बांका नहीं कर पाएगा चीन, बड़ा खुलासा
India-China Relation: सीमा सड़क संगठन (बीआरओ) के प्रमुख लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल राजीव चौधरी ने रविवार को कहा कि भारत वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (एलएसी) पर चीन की परियोजनाओं के अनुरूप अपनी ढांचागत क्षमताओं को मजबूत बना रहा है.

Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

India-China Relation: सीमा सड़क संगठन (बीआरओ) के प्रमुख लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल राजीव चौधरी ने रविवार को कहा कि भारत वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (एलएसी) पर चीन की परियोजनाओं के अनुरूप अपनी ढांचागत क्षमताओं को मजबूत बना रहा है. चौधरी यहां अमरनाथ यात्रा के मार्गों से संबंधित कार्यों की समीक्षा करने आए थे. वार्षिक अमरनाथ यात्रा 1 जुलाई से शुरू होगी और 31 अगस्त को समाप्त होगी.

