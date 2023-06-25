PM Modi on Terrorism: अमेरिका में आतंकवाद पर बरसे थे पीएम मोदी, पाकिस्तानी मीडिया बोला- अब तो करना पड़ेगा ये काम
PM Modi on Terrorism: अमेरिका में आतंकवाद पर बरसे थे पीएम मोदी, पाकिस्तानी मीडिया बोला- अब तो करना पड़ेगा ये काम

Pakistan News: नरेंद्र मोदी ने अमेरिकी धरती से कहा था कि आतंकवाद को पालने पोसने और संरक्षण देने वालो को रोकने का समय आ गया है. पीएम मोदी ने पाकिस्‍तान की धरती से बिना उसका नाम लेते हुए भारत के खिलाफ हो रही साजिश और आतंकी घटनाओं का जिक्र करते हुए दो टूक चेतावनी दी थी.

PM Modi on Terrorism: अमेरिका में आतंकवाद पर बरसे थे पीएम मोदी, पाकिस्तानी मीडिया बोला- अब तो करना पड़ेगा ये काम

PM Modi Egypt Visit: भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) अमेरिका का दौरा खत्म करके इजिप्ट (Egypt) में हैं. पिरामिडों के देश पहुंचे मोदी की अगवानी मिस्र के पीएम मुस्तफा मैडबौली ने एयरपोर्ट पर भव्य स्वागत के साथ की. प्रधानमंत्री 'सबका साथ, सबका विकास और सबका विश्वास' की नीति में भरोसा करते हैं. वो जहां भी जाते हैं लोगों को अपना बना लेते हैं. मोदी रविवार को दाऊदी बोहरा समुदाय की मदद से बहाल की गई 11वीं सदी की अल-हकीम मस्जिद भी जाएंगे. ऐसे में पाकिस्‍तान (Pakistan) की नजर भी मोदी की इस विदेश दौरे पर बनी हुई है.

