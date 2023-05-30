Pakistan: इमरान खान पर गिरा मुसीबतों का पहाड़, पाकिस्तान के गृह मंत्री ने दे दी ये बुरी खबर
Pakistan: इमरान खान पर गिरा मुसीबतों का पहाड़, पाकिस्तान के गृह मंत्री ने दे दी ये बुरी खबर

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान के गृह मंत्री राणा सनाउल्लाह ने मंगलवार को कहा कि इमरान खान के खिलाफ सैन्य अदालत में मुकदमा चलाया जाएगा क्योंकि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री सैन्य प्रतिष्ठानों पर नौ मई को हुए हमले की घटनाओं के लिए जिम्मेदार थे.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

