अपनों से खौफ में Pakistan, जनता के जख्म पर मरहम लगाने के बजाय कर रहा ये बड़ी जालसाजी
topStories1hindi1723169
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

अपनों से खौफ में Pakistan, जनता के जख्म पर मरहम लगाने के बजाय कर रहा ये बड़ी जालसाजी

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान सरकार और सेना से बढ़ती नाराजगी को दूर करने के लिए पाकिस्तान सरकार का नया प्रोपेगेंडा आया सामने. जनता को रिझाने के लिए कर रहा बड़ी जालसाजी.

Written By  Manish Shukla|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

Trending Photos

अपनों से खौफ में Pakistan, जनता के जख्म पर मरहम लगाने के बजाय कर रहा ये बड़ी जालसाजी

Pakistan civil war: इस साल 9 मई को पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान की गिरफ्तारी के बाद फैली हिंसा में दर्जनों लोगों की मौतें हुई थी. पाकिस्तान में इसे लेकर सबसे ज्यादा प्रदर्शन पाकिस्तानी सेना के खिलाफ हुए थे. इमरान खान के समर्थकों ने गिरफ्तारी के बाद पूरे पाकिस्तान में सेना के बेस पर हमला बोल दिया था जिसकी वजह से सेना के कई कोर कमांडर्स को जान बचा कर सुरक्षित जगहों पर जाना पड़ा था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे