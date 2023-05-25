Imran Khan: अपनों से मिल रहे झटकों के बाद नरम पड़े इमरान खान, कहा- ऐसा हुआ तो छोड़ दूंगा राजनीति
Imran Khan: अपनों से मिल रहे झटकों के बाद नरम पड़े इमरान खान, कहा- ऐसा हुआ तो छोड़ दूंगा राजनीति

Imran Khan: कभी सरकार पर हमला करने वाले इमरान खान अब बदले-बदले से नजर आ रहे हैं. मुश्किल में घिरे इमरान ने बुधवार को कहा कि वह सत्ता में बैठे किसी भी शख्स से बातचीत करने को तैयार हैं. 

May 25, 2023

Imran Khan: अपनों से मिल रहे झटकों के बाद नरम पड़े इमरान खान, कहा- ऐसा हुआ तो छोड़ दूंगा राजनीति

Pakistan Former PM Imran Khan: पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री और पीटीआई के अध्यक्ष इमरान खान मुश्किल दौर से गुजर रहे हैं. एक ओर जहां वो पाक सरकार के निशाने पर है तो दूसरी ओर उनके अपने उनका साथ छोड़ते जा रहे हैं. कभी सरकार पर हमला करने वाले इमरान खान अब बदले-बदले से नजर आ रहे हैं. मुश्किल में घिरे इमरान ने बुधवार को कहा कि वह सत्ता में बैठे किसी भी शख्स से बातचीत करने को तैयार हैं. 

