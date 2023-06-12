'जन्नत में हूरें और अल्‍लाह खुद पिलाते हैं जाम'... पाकिस्‍तानी मौलाना की दलीलें सुन चकरा जाएगा दिमाग!
'जन्नत में हूरें और अल्‍लाह खुद पिलाते हैं जाम'... पाकिस्‍तानी मौलाना की दलीलें सुन चकरा जाएगा दिमाग!

Pakistan Maulana Controversy: अक्सर अपने विवादित बयानों की वजह से चर्चा में रहने वाले पाकिस्तानी मौलाना तारिक जमील का एक नया वीडियो सोशल मीडिया के समंदर में गोते लगा रहा है. मौलाना जन्‍नत में शराब के तीन दर्जे बता रहे हैं जिसे लेकर विवाद हो गया.

Jun 12, 2023

'जन्नत में हूरें और अल्‍लाह खुद पिलाते हैं जाम'... पाकिस्‍तानी मौलाना की दलीलें सुन चकरा जाएगा दिमाग!

Maulana Tariq Jameel Controversy: सोशल मीडिया पर धार्मिक गुरुओं के अक्सर ऐसे कई वीडियो वायरल होते हैं जिन्हें सुनने के बाद लोग सोच में पड़ जाते हैं. इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर एक पाकिस्तानी मौलाना का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें वह जन्नत में शराब के तीन दर्जों के बारे में बता रहा है. विवादित बयान देने वाले मौलाना का नाम तारिक जमील है.

