PAK को आर्थिक बदहाली दूर करने के लिए सऊदी अरब और तुर्की को बेचना चाहिए अपना परमाणु बम, किसने दी ये खतरनाक सलाह?
topStories1hindi1726260
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

PAK को आर्थिक बदहाली दूर करने के लिए सऊदी अरब और तुर्की को बेचना चाहिए अपना परमाणु बम, किसने दी ये खतरनाक सलाह?

Pakistan Nuclear Bomb: अक्सर भारत के खिलाफ जहरीले बयान देने वाले जैद हामिद ने यह सलाह दी है. अपने वीडियो में वह यह भी कहता है कि पाकिस्तान चोरी की तकनीक से परमाणु बम बनाया था. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 08:31 AM IST

Trending Photos

PAK को आर्थिक बदहाली दूर करने के लिए सऊदी अरब और तुर्की को बेचना चाहिए अपना परमाणु बम, किसने दी ये खतरनाक सलाह?

Pakistan Economic Crisis: पाकिस्तान आर्थिक संकट के दौर से गुजर रहा है. ऐसे में पाकिस्तानी सेना (Pakistani army) और आईएसआई (ISI) के करीबी माने जाने जैद हामिद (Zaid Hamid) ने देश की आर्थिक बदहाली दूर करने के लिए एक खतरनाक प्लान पेश किया है. उसका कहना है कि पाकिस्तान को अपना न्यूक्लियर बम सऊदी अरब (Saudi Arabia) और तुर्की (Türkiye) जैसे देशों को बेचना चाहिए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर