Pakistan: इमरान खान की पार्टी में उठने लगी विरोध की आवाजें, अब क्या करेंगे पूर्व पीएम
Pakistan Politics: उमर ने कहा कि जो लोग खान को यह बता रहे हैं कि वो जो कर रहे हैं, वह बहुत अच्छा है, वास्तव में वो पीटीआई का नुकसान कर रहे हैं.  उन्होंने कहा: हमें चुनाव की तारीख लेनी चाहिए थी जो सरकार हमें दे रही थी.

Jun 20, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

Imran Khan Arrest: पूर्व पीएम इमरान खान की मुश्किलें कम होती नहीं दिख रही हैं. अब उनकी अपनी ही पार्टी  पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (पीटीआई) में भी विरोध के स्वर उठने लगे हैं. पीटीआई के  वरिष्ठ नेता असद उमर ने कहा कि उनकी पार्टी को 16.8 मिलियन वोट मिले थे, लेकिन सत्तारूढ़ पाकिस्तान डेमोक्रेटिक मूवमेंट (पीडीएम) गठबंधन ने 22.5 मिलियन वोटों के साथ संसद में प्रवेश किया. ऐसे में उनके साथ बातचीत नहीं करना एक बड़ी गलती थी.  

